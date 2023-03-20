20 years later: CNN reflects on US-led invasion of Iraq
Becky Anderson speaks with the Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-In-Chief of the National about her new podcast reflecting on the Iraq War 20 years later.
06:30 - Source: CNN
