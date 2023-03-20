In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with local residents during his visit to Mariupol in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, Ukraine. Putin has traveled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine.
Putin reportedly heckled during visit to key Ukrainian city
Russian President Vladimir Putin was heckled during his surprise visit to the occupied southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
Retired lt. gen. watched tape of Putin's Mariupol visit. Here's what he saw
See video of Putin's visit to Ukraine
ICC chief prosecutor says Putin arrest warrant is the first step of multiple other investigations
CNN gets inside look at security system guarding against Russian sabotage
Vladimir Putin took part in a video conference on the opening of new healthcare centres in some regions of the Russian Federation. Trip to St Petersburg. St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2022 June 16 − 18, 2022 St Petersburg
CNN reporter explains how arrest warrant will affect Putin
'Hugely significant': CNN reporter reacts to Putin arrest warrant
A man holds Moldovan national flag as special police officers patrol a street near a polling station during the second round of Moldova's presidential election in the town of Varnita at Moldova - Transnistrian border on November 15, 2020, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Ukraine neighbor
Leader of Russian mercenary army lashes out at Putin's military
Retired maj. gen. thinks Putin made call to down US drone. Here's why
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
In this February 21 photo, a U.S. Air Force 119th Wing MQ-9 Reaper flys over the airfield during Cope North 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
Retired lt. general explains significance of Russian fighter jet forcing down US drone
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speak to journalists as they visit the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
These videos are a reminder why Russia is being investigated for war crimes
'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
Retired colonel investigating war crimes vows Putin won't escape accountability
