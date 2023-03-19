exp Biden to designate Nevada's Spirit Mountain a national monument FST 031904ASEG1 cnni national _00002001.png
Pres. Biden set to designate Nevada's Spirit Mountain a national monument
Pres. Biden set to designate Nevada's Spirit Mountain a national monument this week. The land is considered sacred for Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and others. Kim Brunhuber speaks with the Chairman of theFort Mojave Indian Tribe
05:11 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
AUS dead fish orig
Video: Millions of dead fish cover Australian river
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Luke Czepiela of Poland lands as first person in history an airplane (a CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL) on the helipad of the Burj al Arab Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 14, 2023. // Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202303140492 // Usage for editorial use only //
See pilot attempt to make history landing on helipad 56 stories in the air
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dr sanjay gupta 031723 vpx
Dr. Gupta reacts to new analysis claims about Covid-19 raccoon dogs origin theory
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 CA Snow
Man builds 12-foot-tall snow tunnel to get out of home
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sidney holmes
Watch wrongfully convicted man reunite with his mom after 34 years in prison
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 031623 CLIP 1 16x9
Business writer rips venture capitalists' role in SVB collapse
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fort Lauderdale Great White Shark SCREENGRAB
'Best day ever!': Family catches great white shark while on fishing trip
01:32
Now playing
- Source: wsvn
Nightcap 030923 Clip 2 16x9
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
brian cox ISO wtcw intv
'Succession' star's vulgar catch phrase is a fan favorite. Here's how it came to be
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A pedestrian walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
muntean flying
See pilot's runway view and how he navigates close calls
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian soldier roman trokhymets ebof
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama: 'No accident' Obama White House was 'scandal-free'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Former Fox producer for Tucker Carlson feared truth telling would insult 'dumb' audience
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kupiansk residents
'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN