China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
People in China are crowding shopping plazas and restaurants due to lifted Covid-19 policies, but despite the ease of restrictions, economic frustrations continue as China's youth struggle to find employment. CNN's Selina Wang reports.
02:59 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
China's youth are struggling to find employment post pandemic. Here's why
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
New analysis suggests Covid-19 link to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See footage of France protesters setting fires around Paris
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNNI
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN