Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Moldova
A secret plan drawn up by Russia's security service, the FSB, lays out detailed options to destabilize Moldova -- including supporting pro-Russian groups, utilizing the Orthodox Church and threatening to cut off supplies of natural gas. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
03:31 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Secret Russian document outlines plan for destabilizing Moldova
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNNI
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows kidnapped Americans in Mexico hours before attack
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tokyo's iconic fish market closes
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN