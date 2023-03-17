'Hugely significant': CNN reporter reacts to Putin arrest warrant
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for the alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.
