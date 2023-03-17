exp france protests pension reform FST031612ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Major outrage after French government rams through pension reform bill
CNN's Kristie Lu Stout and Jim Bittermann report on anger following decision to raise France's retirement age without a vote
03:51 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
nk miissile to impact
Chinese study: North Korean missile could reach US in 33 minutes
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
INDIAN SPRINGS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by the U.S. Military prior to transmission.) An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is parked in an aircraft shelter at Creech Air Force Base on November 17, 2015 in Indian Springs, Nevada. The Pentagon has plans to expand combat air patrols flights by remotely piloted aircraft by as much as 50 percent over the next few years to meet an increased need for surveillance, reconnaissance and lethal airstrikes in more areas around the world. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
Ret. Col: New footage shows mid-air encounter on US drone was deliberate
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
us drone russian jet video
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alibaba drones
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
damage underwater cyclone freddy
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israel Protests vpx
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
Biden
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roxham road northern border
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david carrick vpx screengrab
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab hamburg shooting german police
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kidnapped Americans Facebook video vpx
New video shows kidnapped Americans in Mexico hours before attack
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South african president
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN