us drone russian jet video
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
The US military's European Command has released footage of the encounter between a US surveillance drone and Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea. The newly declassified video depicts critical moments of the mid-air encounter, which the Pentagon said lasted 30-40 minutes.
01:09 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
us drone russian jet video
US releases video of Russian fighter jet forcing down reaper drone
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin prigozhin SPLIT
Leader of Russian mercenary army lashes out at Putin's military
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james spider marks
Retired maj. gen. thinks Putin made call to down US drone. Here's why
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson w&t kramatorsk vpx
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian soldier roman trokhymets ebof
Ukrainian sniper on killing Russians: 'Can't think...you just act'
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this February 21 photo, a U.S. Air Force 119th Wing MQ-9 Reaper flys over the airfield during Cope North 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
Retired lt. general explains significance of Russian fighter jet forcing down US drone
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speak to journalists as they visit the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
These videos are a reminder why Russia is being investigated for war crimes
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kupiansk residents
'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colonel yevgeny eugene vindman 03122023
Retired colonel investigating war crimes vows Putin won't escape accountability
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone hunters
See Ukrainians take down Russian missile with machine gun
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin home
Never-before-seen images of Putin's lavish home and reputed girlfriend
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mourners 'Da Vinci' Kyiv vpx
Watch as thousands mourn the youngest battalion commander in Ukrainian army
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South african president
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kimmitt NR
Retired general explains what Ukraine's next move should be
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin prigozhin SPLIT
Head of private Russian army says he's been 'cut off' by Putin
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail azovstal negotiations marquadt footage
New videos show Russian negotiations at steel plant last year
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN