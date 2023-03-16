turkey floods lon orig na thumbnail
Video shows moment road splits in two during powerful flooding
Two provinces in southeastern Turkey were hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, leaving streets submerged and people trapped in floodwaters.
00:57 - Source: CNN
alibaba drones
See drones used by Russian military China is selling on Alibaba
02:54
- Source: CNN
damage underwater cyclone freddy
Aerial footage shows homes underwater after record-breaking storm
01:43
- Source: CNN
Israel Protests vpx
Why Israelis are protesting government's push to weaken Supreme Court
02:18
- Source: CNN
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
Why former Pakistani PM says he's prepared to be arrested
02:32
- Source: CNN
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
- Source: CNNI
Biden
See why tensions are rising between US and China over Taiwan
02:32
- Source: CNN
roxham road northern border
CNN follows migrants illegally entering Canada from New York road
03:36
- Source: CNN
david carrick vpx screengrab
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
- Source: CNN
POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
- Source: CNN
screengrab hamburg shooting german police
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
- Source: CNN
Kidnapped Americans Facebook video vpx
New video shows kidnapped Americans in Mexico hours before attack
01:11
- Source: CNN
South african president
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on September 27, 2018 shows a man working at a wholesale store at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. - For decades, Tokyo's Tsukiji market has been the beating heart of a world-class culinary capital, supplying Michelin-starred chefs and drawing tourists who queue for hours to glimpse pre-dawn tuna auctions. But this week it will finally shut its doors and relocate from its dilapidated but central location to a new site in eastern Tokyo, after a lengthy and controversial process, hindered by pollution rows and construction delays. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY JAPAN-FISHING-FOOD-TSUKIJI-TOYOSU,ADVANCER BY SARA HUSSEIN (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
Tokyo's iconic fish market closes
02:38
- Source: CNN
watercannon georgia
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
- Source: CNN
selina wang npc 2023 3
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
- Source: CNN