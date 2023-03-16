Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
When Kentaro Yokobori was born almost seven years ago, he was the first newborn in the Sogio district of Kawakami village, Japan, in 25 years. His birth was like a miracle for many villagers. CNN's Will RIpley reports.
Japan's rural communities are dying out. The problem is, so are its cities
