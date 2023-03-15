watson w&t kramatorsk vpx
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
Situation Room
CNN senior international correspondent Ivan Watson walks through Kramatorsk, Ukraine, where residents deal with the aftermath of a strike by Russian forces.
01:56 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
watson w&t kramatorsk vpx
See impact of missile striking residential area in Ukraine
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this February 21 photo, a U.S. Air Force 119th Wing MQ-9 Reaper flys over the airfield during Cope North 23 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
Retired lt. general explains significance of Russian fighter jet forcing down US drone
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin speak to journalists as they visit the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike late November, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vyshhorod, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
These videos are a reminder why Russia is being investigated for war crimes
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kupiansk residents
'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
colonel yevgeny eugene vindman 03122023
Retired colonel investigating war crimes vows Putin won't escape accountability
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone hunters
See Ukrainians take down Russian missile with machine gun
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin home
Never-before-seen images of Putin's lavish home and reputed girlfriend
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mourners 'Da Vinci' Kyiv vpx
Watch as thousands mourn the youngest battalion commander in Ukrainian army
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South african president
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kimmitt NR
Retired general explains what Ukraine's next move should be
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin prigozhin SPLIT
Head of private Russian army says he's been 'cut off' by Putin
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail azovstal negotiations marquadt footage
New videos show Russian negotiations at steel plant last year
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lviv aerial
Aerial footage shows severe damage after deadly missile strike in Lviv
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wolf zelensky split vpx 01
Hear Zelensky's definition of victory for Ukraine
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson 03 vpx
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
leighton magic wall todd vpx
Why retired colonel says this city 'could be' Wagner Group's last stand
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN