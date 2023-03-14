These videos are a reminder why Russia is being investigated for war crimes
The International Criminal Court is planning to open two war crimes cases tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and issue arrest warrants against "several people," according to the New York Times and Reuters, citing current and former officials with knowledge of the decision who were not authorized to speak publicly. CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
