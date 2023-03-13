david carrick vpx screengrab
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
Former London Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick admitted multiple counts of sexual offenses spanning nearly two decades and was handed 36 life sentences for his offenses. CNN's Katie Polglase reports on how the Met Police mishandled reports of Carrick's offenses before arresting him.
04:53 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
david carrick vpx screengrab
UK police officer who admitted to abusing women over the span of decades sentenced
04:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'The effects are massive': Oil spill threatens beach community's livelihood
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine drone hunters
See Ukrainians take down Russian missile with machine gun
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
air war isis u2 dragon lady
The U-2 Dragon Lady
00:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kidnapped Americans Facebook video vpx
New video shows kidnapped Americans in Mexico hours before attack
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This picture taken on September 27, 2018 shows a man working at a wholesale store at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. - For decades, Tokyo's Tsukiji market has been the beating heart of a world-class culinary capital, supplying Michelin-starred chefs and drawing tourists who queue for hours to glimpse pre-dawn tuna auctions. But this week it will finally shut its doors and relocate from its dilapidated but central location to a new site in eastern Tokyo, after a lengthy and controversial process, hindered by pollution rows and construction delays. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY JAPAN-FISHING-FOOD-TSUKIJI-TOYOSU,ADVANCER BY SARA HUSSEIN (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)
Tokyo's iconic fish market closes
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watercannon georgia
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail azovstal negotiations marquadt footage
New videos show Russian negotiations at steel plant last year
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tyler vargas vpx
US Marine gets emotional testifying about being hit by suicide bomb
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab georgia protester EU flag
Protesters shield woman waving EU flag amid clash with police
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lviv aerial
Aerial footage shows severe damage after deadly missile strike in Lviv
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jacqueline Howard 0308
What is medical tourism and what are the risks
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
selina wang npc 2023 3
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
latavia mother mexico vpx
Victim's mom reveals what daughter told her about killings
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matamoros mexico kidnapping scene
Video shows Americans kidnapped in Mexico being loaded into pickup truck
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN