'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
As Russia threatens a second capture of liberated Kupiansk, Ukraine, CNN's Melissa Bell talks to Ukrainian residents choosing to stay in their homes despite constant shelling.
02:33 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
'We are not rats': Some Ukrainians refuse to leave home as Russia threatens second capture
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired colonel investigating war crimes vows Putin won't escape accountability
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Ukrainians take down Russian missile with machine gun
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Never-before-seen images of Putin's lavish home and reputed girlfriend
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch as thousands mourn the youngest battalion commander in Ukrainian army
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
This explains why some African countries have been more muted toward Putin
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general explains what Ukraine's next move should be
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Head of private Russian army says he's been 'cut off' by Putin
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
New videos show Russian negotiations at steel plant last year
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Aerial footage shows severe damage after deadly missile strike in Lviv
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Zelensky's definition of victory for Ukraine
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why retired colonel says this city 'could be' Wagner Group's last stand
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Russian soldiers refusing to obey their superiors' orders
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian MP is pushing for legalization of same-sex relationships. Here's why
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN speaks to Russian women who say they would send their sons and husbands to war
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN