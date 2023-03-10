POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'It's getting worse': Oil spill continues to threaten island communities
A tanker carrying more than 211,000 gallons of industrial fuel sank southwest of Manila, the Philippines, in February. The effects are far-reaching for local communities.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
POLA, PHILIPPINES - MARCH 08: An aerial view shows oil slick from the sunken tanker MT Princess Empress along a shoreline on March 08, 2023 in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, Philippines. Authorities are racing to contain an oil spill after an oil tanker sunk off the coast of Oriental Mindoro, south of Manila. The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank on February 28 due to engine trouble and rough seas. Marine experts estimate that about 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass are in danger of being damaged. The spill has also prompted authorities to ban fishing and swimming in contaminated waters, halting the livelihood of countless residents who rely on fishing and tourism to survive. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
'It's getting worse': Oil spill continues to threaten island communities
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
murdoch trump SPLIT
See why tension is growing between Trump and Fox boss Rupert Murdoch
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab hamburg shooting german police
Video shows police entering building where shooting is taking place
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cheryl Orange vpx 01
Friend of Americans kidnapped in Mexico recounts the moments before they went missing
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
young migrants abandoned trailer mexico_2
Video: More than 100 young migrants found in abandoned trailer in Mexico
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson 03 vpx
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. response to the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were recently shot down by the U.S. military over American airspace, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex February 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.
CNN breaks down Biden's new budget proposals
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, arrives to a news conference following the weekly Republican caucus luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Congress must raise the US federal debt ceiling by the summer or early fall in order to avoid the risk of a federal payment default, according to the widely followed Bipartisan Policy Center model. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
What we know about McConnell's condition after fall
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watercannon georgia
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wolf zelensky split vpx 01
Hear Zelensky's definition of victory for Ukraine
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donie AI voice thumb 1
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
merrick garland louisville presser 3 8 23
'Unacceptable ... heartbreaking': AG Garland calls out Louisville Metro Police Department
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson trump SPLIT
New docs show Tucker Carlson texted colleague he hates Trump 'passionately'
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
latavia mother mexico vpx
'She watched them die': Mother of Mexico kidnap survivor speaks out
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zelensky and McCarthy
McCarthy said he won't support 'blank check' for Ukraine. Hear Zelensky's response
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian soldiers refuse to obey orders ebof
New video shows Russian soldiers refusing to obey their superiors' orders
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN