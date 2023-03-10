Retired general explains what Ukraine's next move should be
CNN's Jim Sciutto talks to US Army Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) on the progress of Russia's war in Ukraine. Kimmitt shares what he thinks Ukraine should do next.
