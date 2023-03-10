Mourners 'Da Vinci' Kyiv vpx
Mourners in Kyiv weep, go to their knees to pay respect for fallen soldier
The Lead
Thousands of people gathered in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the funeral of a decorated young Ukrainian military commander Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, known as "Da Vinci," killed in Bakhmut at 27. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
