Mourners in Kyiv weep, go to their knees to pay respect for fallen soldier
Thousands of people gathered in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the funeral of a decorated young Ukrainian military commander Dmytro Kotsiubaylo, known as "Da Vinci," killed in Bakhmut at 27. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
