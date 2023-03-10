What could a possible indictment mean for Donald Trump?
Max Foster speaks to CNN's Paula Reid on whether Donald Trump's possible indictment could ruin his chances to run for the White House in 2024.
03:15 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
