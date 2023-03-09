watson 03 vpx
See the destruction left after Russia launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine
The Lead
CNN's Ivan Watson reports on Russia showering major cities across Ukraine with missiles, killing at least 6 people and injuring more than 20.
watercannon georgia
Video shows protesters clashing with police over Russian-style law
video thumbnail azovstal negotiations marquadt footage
New videos show Russian negotiations at steel plant last year
tyler vargas vpx
US Marine gets emotional testifying about being hit by suicide bomb
screengrab georgia protester EU flag
Protesters shield woman waving EU flag amid clash with police
lviv aerial
Aerial footage shows severe damage after deadly missile strike in Lviv
Jacqueline Howard 0308
What is medical tourism and what are the risks
selina wang npc 2023 3
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
latavia mother mexico vpx
Victim's mom reveals what daughter told her about killings
The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
matamoros mexico kidnapping scene
Video shows Americans kidnapped in Mexico being loaded into pickup truck
chinese fm
China has a new foreign minister. This is his warning to the US
matamoros mexico map
Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
iran parents protest suspected poisoning elbagir 0306
Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
southwest cabin smoke thumb vpx
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
screengrab afghan man
18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
