Aerial footage shows severe damage after deadly missile strike in Lviv
A deadly missile strike caused severe damage to infrastructure in Lviv, Ukraine, as Russia targeted critical infrastructure across the country with more than 80 missiles, Ukrainian officials said. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz has more details.
