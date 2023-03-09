Thousands of Georgians gather to protest against foreign agent bill
CNN's John Vause chats with an expert about the disconnect between Georgian residents and lawmakers.
04:17 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Thousands of Georgians gather to protest against foreign agent bill
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
She created a relationship with a chatbot. 11 messages in, it got weird
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor gives birth on bathroom floor after 13-minute labor
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
02:16
Now playing- Source: KMOV
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTRK
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plane passenger rushes in to help fight mid-air fire
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul Ryan grilled over position on Fox board of directors
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
90% of ice around Antarctica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A scary situation': Passenger on JetBlue flight about near collision with private plane
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Bill Maher about the best weed he's ever smoked. Hear his response
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN