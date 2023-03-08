screengrab georgia protester EU flag
Woman waves EU flag in face of water cannons from police
Protests erupted in Tbilisi, Georgia after the nation's parliament passed the first reading of the controversial foreign agents bill that critics say could curtail basic freedoms in the country.
01:01
World News 16 videos
- Source: CNN
selina wang npc 2023 3
Member of Chinese parliament runs from CNN's questions
03:18
- Source: CNN
The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
01:57
- Source: CNN
matamoros mexico kidnapping scene
Video shows Americans kidnapped in Mexico being loaded into pickup truck
03:06
- Source: CNN
chinese fm
China has a new foreign minister. This is his warning to the US
02:36
- Source: CNN
matamoros mexico map
Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
03:23
- Source: CNN
iran parents protest suspected poisoning elbagir 0306
Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
02:20
- Source: CNN
southwest cabin smoke thumb vpx
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
- Source: CNN
screengrab afghan man
18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
03:58
- Source: CNN
zakaria german chancellor intv gps vpx
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
- Source: CNN
Anya Naumenko
Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
03:47
- Source: CNN
zelensky fact check daniel dale orig thumbnail
19-second video of Zelensky goes viral. See what was edited out
03:03
- Source: CNN
Video only Sergey Lavrov laughter India
See why a crowd laughed at a top Russian official
00:36
- Source: CNN
huwara pkg gold
CNN goes to village far-right politician said should be 'erased'. See what we found
02:45
- Source: CNN
georgia fight parliament lon orig na tp
Video: Chaotic scenes with MPs fighting, overturning tables in Georgian parliament
01:00
- Source: CNN
This aerial drone photograph taken on March 1, 2023, shows emergency crews searching wreckage after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. - At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on February 28, 2023, authorities said. A fire services spokesman confirmed that three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers - collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki. (Photo by Vasilis VERVERIDIS / Eurokinissi/motionteam / AFP) (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/Eurokinissi/motionteam/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04
- Source: CNN