Bipartisan bill aims to give Biden administation the power to ban TikTok
The White House is applauding a new U.S. Senate bill that would give the Biden Administration new authority to ban the Chinese-owned video app TikTok, calling it a threat to national security. But what data does TikTok actually collect, and are the risks any different from other social media sites? Rosemary church speaks with Shelly Palmer, Professor of Advanced Media at Syracuse University, about the cybersecurity risks associated with the app.
06:02 - Source: CNN
