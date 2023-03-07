China has a new foreign minister. This is his warning to the US
China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that "conflict and confrontation" with the United States is inevitable if Washington does not change course, delivering a stern and wide-ranging rebuke of US policies for his first press conference in the new role. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout reports.
02:36 - Source: CNN
