The missing Americans' van at the scene where they were last seen. Video shows the four being loaded into the back of a pickup truck. Their current whereabouts are unknown.
Shocking video shows moment kidnapped Americans were loaded into pickup truck
The Lead
The two Americans who authorities say were kidnapped in Mexico and found dead have been identified as Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, a US official familiar with the ongoing investigation tells CNN. The two survivors have been identified as Latavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams, according to the source. CNN's Rosa Flores has more.
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
matamoros mexico map
Video shows people being loaded into a truck by armed men in Mexico
03:23
iran parents protest suspected poisoning elbagir 0306
Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
02:20
southwest cabin smoke thumb vpx
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
screengrab afghan man
18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
03:58
zakaria german chancellor intv gps vpx
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
Anya Naumenko
Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
03:47
zelensky fact check daniel dale orig thumbnail
19-second video of Zelensky goes viral. See what was edited out
03:03
Video only Sergey Lavrov laughter India
See why a crowd laughed at a top Russian official
00:36
huwara pkg gold
CNN goes to village far-right politician said should be 'erased'. See what we found
02:45
georgia fight parliament lon orig na tp
Video: Chaotic scenes with MPs fighting, overturning tables in Georgian parliament
01:00
This aerial drone photograph taken on March 1, 2023, shows emergency crews searching wreckage after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. - At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late at night on February 28, 2023, authorities said. A fire services spokesman confirmed that three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers - collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki. (Photo by Vasilis VERVERIDIS / Eurokinissi/motionteam / AFP) (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/Eurokinissi/motionteam/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio reveals what happened moments before deadly train crash in Greece
02:04
iran students poisoning vpx 030223
Growing alarm in Iran after report hundreds of schoolgirls were poisoned
02:12
screengrab Nigerian voter
Woman tells CNN she went to vote and ended up being attacked
03:34
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly 'distressed' after being asked to 'vacate' Frogmore Cottage
03:40
screengrab athens scuffle
Video shows scuffles erupt over the tragic train crash that killed dozens
01:49
