bakhmut map lyon vpx
What it would mean for Ukraine to lose this city to Russia
For the first time in eight months, the Russians are on the cusp of taking a Ukrainian city, albeit a small one already abandoned by more than 90% of its prewar population. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains what's at stake for both sides.
02:56 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
bakhmut map lyon vpx
What it would mean for Ukraine to lose this city to Russia
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Anya Naumenko
Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zakaria german chancellor intv gps vpx
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bombed Bakhmut bridge vpx
Video shows critical Bakhmut supply bridge destroyed by Russian forces
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cedric leighton 03032023
Military analyst says this is Ukraine's best course of action now
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russian volunteer corps
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
putin firma ley suspension new start lkl jose levy_00015214.png
Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt walk talk ukraine march 2
Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky fact check daniel dale orig thumbnail
'US will have to send their sons and daughters': See what critics edited out of Zelensky's remarks
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Zaporizhzhia satellight
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Screengrab russia oil depot
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers plead to putin vpx
'It is a clusterf**k': Russian solider's eyewitness account of war in Ukraine
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers message Wagner
Russia's military soldiers send a surprising message to Wagner Group
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN