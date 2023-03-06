Wagner Fighters mount flag on Bakhmut monument
CNN's Melissa Bell reports on a video showing Wagner fighters planting their flag on a monument in Bakhmut as battle for control of the Ukrainian city rages on.
04:56 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Wagner Fighters mount flag on Bakhmut monument
04:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor gives birth on bathroom floor after 13-minute labor
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
02:16
Now playing- Source: KMOV
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plane passenger rushes in to help fight mid-air fire
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul Ryan grilled over position on Fox board of directors
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
90% of ice around Antarctica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Bill Maher about the best weed he's ever smoked. Hear his response
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why 'Dilbert' comic strips got dropped from US newspapers
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN