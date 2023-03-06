18 months into Taliban's rule, Afghans are facing dire poverty
Countless young children are dying in Afghanistan as freezing temperatures and extreme poverty grips the country. 18 months into Taliban rule, the UN claims two-thirds of the population of 40 million people will require humanitarian assistance this year just to survive. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
03:51 - Source: CNN
