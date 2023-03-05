Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
CNN's Fareed Zakaria sits down for an exclusive interview with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss his meeting with President Biden and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
03:23 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Zakaria asks German chancellor what happens next in Putin's war with Ukraine
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows critical Bakhmut supply bridge destroyed by Russian forces
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Military analyst says this is Ukraine's best course of action now
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
19-second video of Zelensky goes viral. See what was edited out
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It is a clusterf**k': Russian solider's eyewitness account of war in Ukraine
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia's military soldiers send a surprising message to Wagner Group
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN