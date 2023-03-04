Friend says she was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin's rally
CNN's Melissa Bell speaks to people who knew Anya Naumenko, a 13-year-old Ukrainian child brought to Russia from Mariupol, after seeing her speak at a rally in Moscow celebrating the Russian army.
03:34 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Video shows critical Bakhmut supply bridge destroyed by Russian forces
Military analyst says this is Ukraine's best course of action now
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
'US will have to send their sons and daughters': See what critics edited out of Zelensky's remarks
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
'It is a clusterf**k': Russian solider's eyewitness account of war in Ukraine
Russia's military soldiers send a surprising message to Wagner Group
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
