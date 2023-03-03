screengrab russian volunteer corps
Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' in Russia. CNN investigates the claim
Putin alleges a small group of armed Ukrainians have crossed into the Byransk region in Russia. CNN cannot independently verify the claims but Ukrainian authorities have denied any involvement. CNN's Frederik Pleitgen has more from Moscow.
02:03
CNN in Russia 9 videos
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
- Source: CNN
pleitgen putin soliders ukraine war dnt lead vpx_00002412.png
Russian troops release video as they say they will not fight
02:32
- Source: CNN
01 Pleitgen artist PKG vpx
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
03:00
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian refugee couple vpx
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
04:51
- Source: CNN
screengrab putin on russia day
Putin unveils imperialist mission: taking back land he says is Russia's
02:59
- Source: CNN
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
- Source: CNN
Matthew Chance Moscow parade vpx
CNN reporter was at Russia's Victory Day parade. Here's what he saw
04:12
- Source: CNN
matthew chance vpx screengrab
CNN reporter returns to Russia for first time since January
04:32
- Source: CNN