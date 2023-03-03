CNN goes to village far-right politician said should be 'erased'. See what we found
The village of Huwara has become ground zero in the violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians that has escalated in recent weeks. Israel's far right finance minister said that it "needs to be erased" in comments that were met with condemnation by the US State Department. CNN traveled to Huwara to meet some of those who have witnessed Israeli violence and are scared to find out what could be next for their home.
