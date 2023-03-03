African art showcased in Miami
We follow several African galleries and artists as they prepare for and participate in Miami Art Week. This includes the popular international art fair Art Basel.
22:43 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
African art showcased in Miami
22:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor gives birth on bathroom floor after 13-minute labor
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows cabin filled with smoke after airplane hits birds
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of violent turbulence on airplane
02:16
Now playing- Source: KMOV
Daughter's 8-month secret saves her dad's life
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTRK
Repairman recounts fending off armed robbers
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Marjorie Taylor Greene's reaction when GOP official corrects her lies
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plane passenger rushes in to help fight mid-air fire
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Paul Ryan grilled over position on Fox board of directors
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
90% of ice around Antarctica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
'A scary situation': Passenger on JetBlue flight about near collision with private plane
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Bill Maher about the best weed he's ever smoked. Hear his response
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why 'Dilbert' comic strips got dropped from US newspapers
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN