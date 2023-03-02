screengrab Zaporizhzhia satellight
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
Russia is making changes to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant it has occupied for almost a year. Experts from Ukraine and the IAEA are voicing their concerns for nuclear safety as fighting in the plant's vicinity continues. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
03:36 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
screengrab Zaporizhzhia satellight
Satellite images show changes Russia are making to occupied nuclear plant
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Screengrab russia oil depot
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers plead to putin vpx
'It is a clusterf**k': Russian solider's eyewitness account of war in Ukraine
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers message Wagner
Russia's military soldiers send a surprising message to Wagner Group
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
estern ukraine mine clearance vpx 022823
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian tank operator
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian tanks fred dnt vpx
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Burns split vpx
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden Ihor Zhovkva split
'Makes no sense': Ukrainian official responds to Biden
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cooper Olena Gnes pkg vpx
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Xi Jinping vpx
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mikhail Abdalkin SCREENGRAB Erin Burnett
Video shows Russian politician's 'bold' act of defiance against Putin
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
american medics ukraine
See how US medics are assisting on the frontlines in Ukraine
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN