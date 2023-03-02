Russia are making gains in Bakhmut. CNN shows the scene near there now
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports from the town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut, Ukraine, where artillery fire is nearly constant as Russia tries to push farther into the country.
02:17 - Source: CNN
