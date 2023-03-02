Russian soldiers plead to putin vpx
Russian soldiers dying in large groups, pleading to Putin for help
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett reports on the desperation of Russian soldiers pleading for help due to the severity on the ground.
02:44 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Russian soldiers plead to putin vpx
Russian soldiers dying in large groups, pleading to Putin for help
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mummy still vpx
CNN anchor has 'so many questions' after police make unusual discovery
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paraglide k2
Watch: Historic flight takes two paragliders up world's second tallest mountain
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail drone greece
Drone footage shows scene at train crash that killed dozens
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antartica bill weir ac360
90% of ice around Antartica has disappeared in less than a decade
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab Nigerian voter
Woman tells CNN she went to vote and ended up defaced
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This photo taken on February 6, 2020 shows a laboratory technician working on samples from people to be tested for the new coronavirus at "Fire Eye" laboratory in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. - BGI Group, a genome sequencing company based in southern China, said it opened on February 5 a lab in Wuhan able to test up to 10,000 people per day for the virus. The official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose on February 7 to 636, with the government saying total infections had climbed past 30,000. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
China infuriated by lab leak theory while simultaneously pointing finger at US lab
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israeli soldiers ride in a military vehicle in the town of Huwara, near Nablus in the West Bank, on February 27, 2023.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions are mounting. Here's why
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
earthquake survivors shelters bashir pkg 2
Earthquake survivors describe life in temporary shelters
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby choi search mission
Video shows climbers searching area where skull of model was found in soup pot
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Italy migrant boat orig
Police release haunting video of shipwreck that killed more than 50 migrants
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south china sea plane watson pkg
Watch: Chinese fighter jet's warning to US Navy plane in South China Sea
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
afghan family
Hear Palestinians in the West Bank describe this week's Israeli raid
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mysterious metal sphere
See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
park jin hancocks split
South Korea FM: 'We have to maintain peace and stability on Korean peninsula'
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SailGP1
Video: High winds turn racing sail into wrecking ball
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN