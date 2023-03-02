Video shows scuffles erupt over the tragic train crash that killed dozens
Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a head-on collision between two trains killed dozens and left scores injured in central Greece. The crash is raising questions about the country's poor track record of railway safety. CNN's Eleni Giokos has more.
01:49 - Source: CNN
