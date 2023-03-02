IAEA concerns about Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says one year after Russian forces seized control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant it still faces persistent security risks.
05:05 - Source: CNN
