Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
Erin Burnett Out Front
New videos show Russian forces targeting Bakhmut, Ukraine with warplanes, while Wagner Group mercenaries target the ground. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool
Brittney Griner doing 'better than yesterday'
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner holds photographs standing inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Brittney Griner's Russian counsel speaks to CNN
Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner
Exclusive: Russia asks for second prisoner in swap for Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
video thumbnail lufthansa cancellation 1
Flight cancellations, staff shortages and strikes. Hear why Germany's Lufthansa is struggling
Over the last two decades, Pearl Jam (lead singer Eddie Vedder pictured) has commissioned environmental scientists to calculate the carbon footprint from each of their tours and have donated to environmental initiatives to offset their emissions.
'No throat available at this time': Pearl Jam cancels concerts after wildfires hurt Vedder's voice
01 Pleitgen artist PKG vpx
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
Ukrainian refugee couple vpx
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Putin claims Russia was 'forced' to invade Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Putin: 'Current US administration' to blame for inflation
Pleitgen/Russian official split vpx
'Testy exchange': Pleitgen challenges Russian official on Putin's message
