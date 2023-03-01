Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
New videos show Russian forces targeting Bakhmut, Ukraine with warplanes, while Wagner Group mercenaries target the ground. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
02:16 - Source: CNN
