odessa rae navalny phone call origseriesfilms_00011223.png
'Navalny' producer reveals the chaos after they got a confession
"Navalny" producer Odessa Rae shares how Alexey Navalny's prank phone call uncovered the plot to poison the Russian opposition politician in 2020. The CNN Film is available to stream now on HBO Max.
02:08
alexey navalny director daniel roher russian origseriesfilms_00001615.png
Putin ignores letter from 200 doctors requesting Navalny receive medical care
02:31
Now playing

navalny robertson dnt screengrab
CNN speaks to Navalny's team as 2-year anniversary of his arrest nears
02:59
Now playing

dasha navalnaya alexy navalny split
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
02:34
Now playing

Christo Grozev EBOF vpx
He was just placed on Russia's most-wanted list. He has no idea why
01:06
Now playing

navalny message to russians origseriesfilms 5_00000802.png
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
01:05
Now playing

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
03:14
Now playing

navalny hospital investigation poison origseriesfilms 2_00004006.png
How investigators tracked the people behind Navalny's poisoning
02:23
Now playing

navalny hospital after poison origseriesfilms 1_00011006.png
'What the f***': Hear Navalny's first words after poisoning
01:19
Now playing

exp GPS 0108 Dasha Navalnaya her fathers fight for democracy_00004916.png
On GPS: Navalny's daughter's message
05:21
Now playing

exp GPS 0108 Dasha Navalny on Alexey Navalny's condition_00052219.png
On GPS: Alexey Navalny's condition
07:54
Now playing

Mikhail Sokolov Alexey Navalny
Russian ex-informant reveals how he was coerced to spy on Alexey Navalny
04:19
Now playing

navalny moscow 4 origseriesfilms 3_00003011.png
Navalny jokes about why Russian official was hacked
00:42
Now playing

dasha navalny daughter on russia return origseriesfilms 4_00001901.png
Navalny's daughter gets emotional talking about her father's return to Russia
01:58
Now playing
