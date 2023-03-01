mummy still vpx
Man claims mummy found inside delivery bag as his 'spiritual girlfriend' 'Juanita'
A pre-Hispanic mummy, estimated to be between 600 to 800 years old, was discovered in a food delivery cooler bag by Peruvian police over the weekend. Police told CNN that the mummified remains were found with three men drinking in a deserted park in the Peruvian city of Puno on Saturday afternoon. CNN's Tom Foreman has more details.
