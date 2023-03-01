Netanyahu official says West Bank village should be 'erased'
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is receiving backlash after saying the West Bank village of Huwara "needs to be erased" in response to the death of two Israeli citizens. CNN's Jerusalem Correspondent Hadas Gold reports.
