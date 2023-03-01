exp Abrahamic Family House Sir David Adjaye 030111A SEG4 CNNI world_00002312.png
A mosque, a synagogue and a church provide a new center of worship in Abu Dhabi
Architect Sir David Adjaye takes Becky Anderson on an exclusive tour of this interfaith complex
07:59 - Source: CNN
CNN Style videos 18 videos
exp Abrahamic Family House Sir David Adjaye 030111A SEG4 CNNI world_00002312.png
A mosque, a synagogue and a church provide a new center of worship in Abu Dhabi
07:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Doja Cat Schiaparelli
Doja Cat covered in red paint and 30,000 crystals for fashion show
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Remember Fonda DV
How Jane Fonda sparked a fitness revolution
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08b hong kong palace museum CNY
A Lunar New Year fit for an Emperor
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david hollowell artist aphasia brain injury painting
This artist is sharing his journey with aphasia on TikTok
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sue kreitzman card image 1
'My house is like entering another universe'
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Queen during a visit to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury, UK.
Decoding Queen Elizabeth II's colorful style
02:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Christie's employees pose in front of a painting entitled Salvator Mundi by Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci at a photocall at Christie's auction house in central London on October 22, 2017 ahead of its sale at Christie's New York on November 15, 2017.
Why is art so expensive?
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sunlight enters in the Pantheon from the opening in the dome (oculus) on January 13, 2015 in Rome. AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
The story behind Italy's most visited cultural site
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1954 file photo, Marilyn Monroe poses over the updraft of a New York subway grate while filming "The Seven Year Itch" New York. President Donald Trump has signed resolutions renaming two post offices in the Los Angeles area in honor of Monroe and rock 'n' roll legend Ritchie Valens. (AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman, File)
Remember when Marilyn Monroe's white dress made movie history?
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyiv statue thumbnail lon orig na
Watch: Ukraine tears down statue symbolizing friendship with Russia
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian artist Pavlo Makov poses by his piece 'Fountain of Exhaustion' at Ukraine's pavilion during a press day at the 59th Venice Art Biennale in Venice on April 19, 2022. - Eighty countries, including Ukraine, will have a pavilion at the 59th Biennale, which is set to begin on April 23 and runs through November. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
See the incredible journey to get this artwork out of Ukraine
05:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail lviv ballet 1
See behind the scenes as Lviv National Opera reopens
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail zaha hadid beeah headquarters uae
Futuristic building designed by late Zaha Hadid uses Tesla battery packs
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lviv art shubert ukraine books
Workers in a race against time to save Ukraine's cultural treasures
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Carbon offsets DV explainer 2
The complex world of carbon offsets explained
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samurai sword tease 1
Last of the samurai swordsmiths
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ocean Sound Recordings 01
Why music legends travel to this remote island
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN