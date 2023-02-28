Nigerian voter describes being attacked at polling unit
Amid one of the more fiercely contested presidential elections in Nigeria in recent years, many voters in Lagos complained of intimidation and attempts to suppress their votes. CNN's Stephanie Busari speaks to a voter who says she was attacked at a polling station.
03:34 - Source: CNN
