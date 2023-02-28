hertling bakhmut
Hear why retired lt. general thinks it's 'not a good time' for Putin in Russia
Inside Politics
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins CNN's John King to discuss military strategy in Bakhmut, Ukraine, and his thoughts on Putin publicly acknowledging Russian losses on the battlefield.
03:18 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 13 videos
hertling bakhmut
Hear why retired lt. general thinks it's 'not a good time' for Putin in Russia
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian tank operator
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Burns split vpx
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adrian Hugh Marcus Harris II broaddus btc
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
05:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cooper Olena Gnes pkg vpx
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mikhail Abdalkin SCREENGRAB Erin Burnett
Video shows Russian politician's 'bold' act of defiance against Putin
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
american medics ukraine
See how US medics are assisting on the frontlines in Ukraine
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner group losses
Wagner leader posts photo of dead Russian soldiers, blames deaths on 'shell starvation'
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt vuhledar
CNN reporter walks through town Russia is 'struggling' to seize
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN