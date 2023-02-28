Hear why retired lt. general thinks it's 'not a good time' for Putin in Russia
Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins CNN's John King to discuss military strategy in Bakhmut, Ukraine, and his thoughts on Putin publicly acknowledging Russian losses on the battlefield.
03:18 - Source: CNN
