Murdoch admits some Fox hosts "endorsed" 2020 election lies
CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen tells Isa Soares he's never seen anything like these admissions from Fox News, and that this is one of the most damaging depositions he's seen in his 30 years practicing law.
07:12 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 14 videos
