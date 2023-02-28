estern ukraine mine clearance vpx 022823
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
The Lead
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports from Eastern Ukraine in areas now liberated from Russia where Ukraine teams are working to defuse mines and clear traps left by Russians.
02:34 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Russian tank operator
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
01:18
russian tanks fred dnt vpx
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
02:32
Putin Burns split vpx
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
01:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
02:42
Joe Biden Ihor Zhovkva split
'Makes no sense': Ukrainian official responds to Biden
02:36
Cooper Olena Gnes pkg vpx
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Putin Xi Jinping vpx
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Mikhail Abdalkin SCREENGRAB Erin Burnett
Video shows Russian politician's 'bold' act of defiance against Putin
00:40
american medics ukraine
See how US medics are assisting on the frontlines in Ukraine
03:17
wagner group losses
Wagner leader posts photo of dead Russian soldiers, blames deaths on 'shell starvation'
03:03
marquardt vuhledar
CNN reporter walks through town Russia is 'struggling' to seize
03:53
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ukrainian couple wedding anniversary
'Feels like 40 years of life:' Couple that got married on first day of war reflects on their year
02:16
volunteer ward vpx
'So many tears': Ukrainian body transporter details process to give families closure
03:57
video thumbnail kiley residents
Residents describe what it's like living in town targeted by Russia
04:33
