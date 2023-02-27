earthquake survivors shelters bashir pkg 2
Earthquake survivors describe life in temporary shelters
Many survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria are displaced and temporary shelters, like the ones in Antakya in the Hatay Province, are expanding each day. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
03:06 - Source: CNN
