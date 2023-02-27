Earthquake survivors describe life in temporary shelters
Many survivors of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria are displaced and temporary shelters, like the ones in Antakya in the Hatay Province, are expanding each day. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
03:06 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Earthquake survivors describe life in temporary shelters
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows climbers searching area where skull of model was found in soup pot
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Police release haunting video of shipwreck that killed more than 50 migrants
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Chinese fighter jet's warning to US Navy plane in South China Sea
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear Palestinians in the West Bank describe this week's Israeli raid
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the mysterious object baffling onlookers and officials in Japan
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
South Korea FM: 'We have to maintain peace and stability on Korean peninsula'
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: High winds turn racing sail into wrecking ball
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what to know about Nigeria's presidential election
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
She uncovered more than 100 secret overseas Chinese 'police stations' - including in the USA
06:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN meets Afghan family stuggling to reunite
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Videos capture moment 6.3 magnitude aftershock hits Turkey
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear friend's reaction after man rescued from rubble makes emotional phone call
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN special report uncovers dozens of 'black sites' used for torturing protesters
07:11
Now playing- Source: CNN