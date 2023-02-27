russian tanks fred dnt vpx
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports on the conflict in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin touts success, yet some of his soldiers refuse to fight. 
Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed in a car explosion on Saturday, August 20.
Russia blaming Ukraine for killing of daughter of Putin ally
Darya Dugina, is seen in this undated Telegram post, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin was reportedly killed on Saturday when the car she was traveling in exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, Moscow Region.
Daughter of Putin ally dies when car explodes, Russian media says
01 Pleitgen artist PKG vpx
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
Ukrainian refugee couple vpx
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
screengrab putin on russia day
Putin unveils imperialist mission: taking back land he says is Russia's
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
Matthew Chance Moscow parade vpx
CNN reporter was at Russia's Victory Day parade. Here's what he saw
matthew chance vpx screengrab
CNN reporter returns to Russia for first time since January
moscow parade
Kremlin to showcase its military power in May 9th parade
