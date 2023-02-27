Video shows climbers searching area where skull of model was found in soup pot
Four members of the same family charged in connection with the killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi appeared in court Monday, after police said they found what are believed to be parts of her dismembered body, public broadcaster RTHK reported. CNN's Steven Jiang reports.
